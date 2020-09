SSISD will host a new substitute teacher orientation on the morning of October 7 from 8:30 – 11:30 in our SSISD Board Room located at 631 Connally Street. If you or anyone you know is interested in serving SSISD students as a substitute teacher, please contact Tawlene Lampp at 903-885-2153 for an application and details. Prior reservation with. Lampp is required for participation in the October 7 orientation.