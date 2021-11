Bailey Neal and Christian Gonzalez head out to compete at the State Cross Country Meet. They will both race Friday. Sulphur Bluff is proud of you! Go Bears!

The 2021 UIL Cross Country State Championships will be Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Meet Schedule:

Friday, Nov. 5

8:30 a.m. 1A Girls

9:00 a.m. 1A Boys

10:00 a.m. 3A Girls

10:30 a.m. 3A Boys

11:30 a.m. 5A Girls

12:10 p.m. 5A Boys