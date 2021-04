The Sulphur Bluff Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser behind the station on Saturday, May 1 at 5pm. The Department and Community Center was destroyed by fire last Thursday. They lost their building, all equipment and three of their trucks, including a brand new Tanker. Donations are greatly appreciated that day or can be made to Sulphur Bluff VFD, PO Box 35, Sulphur Bluff, TX 75481.

