Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Sulphur River Basin Authority Notifies Hopkins County Authorities Of Damage Caused by Solar Farm in Dike.

The Sulphur River Basin Authority has issued a resolution by the Board of Directors notifying Hopkins County Officials  that it has  come to the attention of the Authority that the quality of water in the Basin is possibly currently threatened by the onstruction of Hopkins Solar,a solar development companyh owned by Engie North America and operated by Blattner Energy. This could adversely affect wildlife and flora in the area.  The Authority is sending a letter requesting further investigatioin into the site to federal, state and local officials.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     