Sulphur Spring And Cumby Receive Grants

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $20.6 million in local park grants, a near record, to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities. They allocate competitive grants to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. The City of Caddo Mills in Hunt County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for the Hooten Park project. Cumby received a $50,090 small community grant for the Blackjack Grove Park project. Project elements include sidewalks, a concrete trail, playground surfacing, a playground and restroom renovations. Sulphur Springs received a $535,500 non-urban outdoor grant for the Buford Park project. Project elements include an inclusive sports field with lighting, multi-purpose trails, native landscaping and tree plantings, restrooms and concession facilities, shade, interpretive and park signage, site amenities, and site work.