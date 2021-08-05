Sulphur Spring Wildcat Football Tickets

All remaining Wildcat football season tickets will go on sale to the public today. Tickets will be sold online only. A credit card will be required for purchase. Tickets are $50 per seat (includes 5 home games), plus the service fees that the ticket company assesses. There will be a link available at 1:00 p.m. on the district’s website www.ssisd.net . For more detailed information, see the district’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

General Admission game tickets will be available online the week of each game. There will be a link for those on the website at a later date.