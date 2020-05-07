Sulphur Springs 2020 Street Improvement Program Begins

The 2020 Street Improvement Program started this morning and the entire list is attached as a pdf. The contractor started with surface preparation and milling work for Lou, Jonas, Lakeshore, and Debord Street today. If weather permits, the contractor will begin paving prepped streets next week and the program includes 19 street projects this year totaling 5.4 miles of maintenance. Attached are a couple photos of work from this morning along Lakeshore Drive and Debord.

The Street Maintenance Fee is creating an additional $500,000 towards our program which is a big reason for the increase in mileage this year. This year will be the biggest effort into our street improvement program since the mid 2000’s. The street maintenance fee is making it possible to overlay 11 of the 19 streets this year which is 3.5 miles of the program.

Below is a list of streets that are able to be completed this year due to the Street Maintenance Fee.

Street Maintenance Fee Streets Barbara 649 Cedar Springs 3364 CMH Road 2535 Debord 570 Harred 470 Lake Shore 1362 Longino 1452 Lou and Jonas 2650 Mockingbird 3560 Myndi 898 Nicholson 1072 Total Feet 18582 Miles 3.52