Sulphur Springs 2020 Street Improvement Program Begins

2 hours ago

 

Debord Grading
Lakeshore Milling
The 2020 Street Improvement Program started this morning and the entire list is attached as a pdf.  The contractor started with surface preparation and milling work for Lou, Jonas, Lakeshore, and Debord Street today.  If weather permits, the contractor will begin paving prepped streets next week and the program includes 19 street projects this year totaling 5.4 miles of maintenance.  Attached are a couple photos of work from this morning along Lakeshore Drive and Debord.
The Street Maintenance Fee is creating an additional $500,000 towards our program which is a big reason for the increase in mileage this year.  This year will be the biggest effort into our street improvement program since the mid 2000’s.  The street maintenance fee is making it possible to overlay 11 of the 19 streets this year which is 3.5 miles of the program.
Below is a list of streets that are able to be completed this year due to the Street Maintenance Fee.
Street Maintenance Fee Streets
Barbara 649
Cedar Springs 3364
CMH Road 2535
Debord 570
Harred 470
Lake Shore 1362
Longino 1452
Lou and Jonas 2650
Mockingbird 3560
Myndi 898
Nicholson 1072
Total Feet 18582
Miles 3.52
05-Aug-19        Street Improvement Program SIP 2020    
11:02 AM    
Street Between Length B-B Wid. Rate Order Hist. prep
Asphalt Repair Various soft spot repairs 1000 28 28   2 contracted mill for inlay
Barbara Tate to Camp 649 30 26 30 2 PMS 2004 mill
Cedar Springs Hollie and Cedar Springs 3364 30 26 23 2 PMS 2004  
CMH Rd. Hwy 67 to I-30 2535 32 32 30 2 seal coat 93  
Debord Park to Cemetary 570 18 18   2 PMS 2005 CTS
Graham Gilmer to Oak 338 22 22 33 2 1995 CTS
Harred Alabama to College 470 30 26 31 2 Slurry 1998 mill
Lake Shore Jill to Lewis 1362 32 28 24 2 PMS 2003 mill-gutter
Linda Fisher to Gilmer 1410 38 34 29 2 PMS 2004 CTS
Longino Middle to Park 1452 18 18 25 2 PMS 2007 CTS
Lou and Jonas   2650 31 27 26 2 Slurry 1998  
Middle Jackson to Church 1140 32 28 33 2 PMS 2007 CTS
Mockingbird Shannon to Posey 3560 12 12 31 2 HMAC 1998 mill for inlay
Myndi Helm to deadend 898 32 28 30 2 Slurry 98  
Nicholson Locust to Moore 1072 30 26 25 2 PMS 2005 mill
Oak Grove Jefferson to End 702 30 26 28 2 PMS 2004 mill
Park Cir. Bill Bradford to all 1563 25 25 24 2 PMS 2006 CTS
Plano/Pampa Texas to Brinker 1362 30 26 28 2 PMS 2002 mill
Rosemont Jefferson to Houston 1072 32 28 32 2 PMS 2004 CTS
Seventh RR to Park 1584 20 20 28 2 PMS 2005 CTS
 

 

