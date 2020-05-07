Sulphur Springs 2020 Street Improvement Program Begins

The 2020 Street Improvement Program started this morning and the entire list is attached as a pdf. The contractor started with surface preparation and milling work for Lou, Jonas, Lakeshore, and Debord Street today. If weather permits, the contractor will begin paving prepped streets next week and the program includes 19 street projects this year totaling 5.4 miles of maintenance. Attached are a couple photos of work from this morning along Lakeshore Drive and Debord.
The Street Maintenance Fee is creating an additional $500,000 towards our program which is a big reason for the increase in mileage this year. This year will be the biggest effort into our street improvement program since the mid 2000’s. The street maintenance fee is making it possible to overlay 11 of the 19 streets this year which is 3.5 miles of the program.
Below is a list of streets that are able to be completed this year due to the Street Maintenance Fee.
|Street Maintenance Fee Streets
|Barbara
|649
|Cedar Springs
|3364
|CMH Road
|2535
|Debord
|570
|Harred
|470
|Lake Shore
|1362
|Longino
|1452
|Lou and Jonas
|2650
|Mockingbird
|3560
|Myndi
|898
|Nicholson
|1072
|Total Feet
|18582
|Miles
|3.52
|05-Aug-19 Street Improvement Program SIP 2020
|11:02 AM
|Street
|Between
|Length
|B-B
|Wid.
|Rate
|Order
|Hist.
|prep
|Asphalt Repair
|Various soft spot repairs
|1000
|28
|28
|2
|contracted
|mill for inlay
|Barbara
|Tate to Camp
|649
|30
|26
|30
|2
|PMS 2004
|mill
|Cedar Springs
|Hollie and Cedar Springs
|3364
|30
|26
|23
|2
|PMS 2004
|CMH Rd.
|Hwy 67 to I-30
|2535
|32
|32
|30
|2
|seal coat 93
|Debord
|Park to Cemetary
|570
|18
|18
|2
|PMS 2005
|CTS
|Graham
|Gilmer to Oak
|338
|22
|22
|33
|2
|1995
|CTS
|Harred
|Alabama to College
|470
|30
|26
|31
|2
|Slurry 1998
|mill
|Lake Shore
|Jill to Lewis
|1362
|32
|28
|24
|2
|PMS 2003
|mill-gutter
|Linda
|Fisher to Gilmer
|1410
|38
|34
|29
|2
|PMS 2004
|CTS
|Longino
|Middle to Park
|1452
|18
|18
|25
|2
|PMS 2007
|CTS
|Lou and Jonas
|2650
|31
|27
|26
|2
|Slurry 1998
|Middle
|Jackson to Church
|1140
|32
|28
|33
|2
|PMS 2007
|CTS
|Mockingbird
|Shannon to Posey
|3560
|12
|12
|31
|2
|HMAC 1998
|mill for inlay
|Myndi
|Helm to deadend
|898
|32
|28
|30
|2
|Slurry 98
|Nicholson
|Locust to Moore
|1072
|30
|26
|25
|2
|PMS 2005
|mill
|Oak Grove
|Jefferson to End
|702
|30
|26
|28
|2
|PMS 2004
|mill
|Park Cir.
|Bill Bradford to all
|1563
|25
|25
|24
|2
|PMS 2006
|CTS
|Plano/Pampa
|Texas to Brinker
|1362
|30
|26
|28
|2
|PMS 2002
|mill
|Rosemont
|Jefferson to Houston
|1072
|32
|28
|32
|2
|PMS 2004
|CTS
|Seventh
|RR to Park
|1584
|20
|20
|28
|2
|PMS 2005
|CTS