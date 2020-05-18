Sulphur Springs Appreciation Parade

No one knows how hard frontline workers work except their families. As spouses, parents, siblings, or just friends, we want them to feel extra special this year! We are having an Appreciation Parade for Hopkins County EMS. It will be a drive-thru parade with no personal contact, but you can make a poster or banner to show your support. There will also be a mailbox available to drop off cards of appreciation and encouragement. We would love to have as many supporters as possible!

Our Appreciation Parade will take place on Wednesday evening, May 20, from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm. The line will start forming at Buford Circle by the railroad track in Sulphur Springs. Traffic will circle Buford Circle to Connally Street and head east on Connally to leave. SSPD will be there to help direct traffic flow.