Sulphur Springs police and Hopkins County deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Brookshires fuel center in Sulphur Springs. The victim told officer a man with a knife demanded money, stabbed him in the hand, rummaged through the glove compartment and fled on foot down Whitworth St. Keys to the vehicle and other items were reportedly taken. The suspect, was captured and booked into the Hopkins County jail. Walter Moreno-Romera was charged with Aggravated Robbery, a 1st degree felony.