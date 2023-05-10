Sulphur Springs Attorney Announces Candidacy For State House Seat Vacated By Slaton

Sulphur Springs attorney Heath Hyde has announced that he will be a candidate for District 2 Representative in the Texas House of Representatives. The seat became vacant when Bryan Slaton resigned after a scandal involving an alleged improper relationship with a 19-year-old female staffer. District 2 is made up of Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties. Hyde is a graduate of Texas A&M and served as an Assistant District Attorney for Dallas County before going into private practice. A special election for the seat will be held in June.