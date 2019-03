Sulphur Springs is losing its Bealls Department Store, and their liquidation sale is underway. After the closeout sale, the Bealls will close for ten days and reopen as a Gordman’s Department Store. Stage Stores, the company that owns Bealls, bought Gordman’s in 2017. According to reports, Stage plans for the new direction for the Gordman’s Brand to be in the thriving, off-price retail sector and more resemble stores like T.J. Maxx, Ross, and Burlington.