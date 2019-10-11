Sulphur Springs’ Benefits Saturday 10.12.19

Pioneer Cafe has teamed up with Johnny and Sherry Northcutt, of the former Northcutt Doughnuts, for a “Stew Dash” benefiting the families of Sandy Reed and Keesha Ivey Saturday (Oct 12) from noon until 4:00 pm. All the proceeds go directly to the families.

The Corner Grub House in Sulphur Springs will host an all-day benefit Saturday (Oct 12) for two-year-old Skylar Hicks, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Events include a bounce house, raffle, silent auction, cornhole tournament, motorcycle poker run, and street dance. Events begin at 10:00 am.