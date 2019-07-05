Sulphur Springs Blood Drives

One-thousand blood donors daily: Required for ensuring blood is on hospital shelves

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital, Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab, Brookshire’s, Rock Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation to host community drives for patients

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (July 2, 2019) – In July, we honor our nation’s independence and all the sacrifices that made the United States of America possible. Carter BloodCare encourages all eligible blood donors to honor those that continue to fight for our country’s freedom, with a blood donation. Volunteer donors sacrifice one hour of their time to save three lives with each donation.

Summer is a reminder that blood is crucial for patients and that maintaining the community blood supply is not always convenient. Summer is also a time when blood is most difficult to come by for Carter BloodCare. The community blood program relies on volunteer donors to support patients’ time-sensitive blood transfusion needs. There is no blood substitute for patients requiring transfusions, and each patient receiving blood appreciates the donor for taking time to save their life.

Carter BloodCare invites you to #GiveForLife this summer with at least one blood donation.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at 115 Airport Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lanie Wright at (903) 571-9667.

Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab is hosting a blood drive from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 at 411 Airport Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Debbie Jones at (903) 885-7668.

Brookshire’s is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at 809 Gilmer St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Rodney Reece at (903) 885-4921.

Rock Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at 1414 College St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Richelle Johnson at (903) 439-0107.

Eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, the donor feels well that day and presents a government-issued photo ID at each donation.

Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently; and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

