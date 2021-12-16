cypress basin hospice
Sulphur Springs Blood Drives

Sulphur Springs Imaging Center is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, at 109 Medical Circle in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Stacey Wetzel at (903) 495-8100.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, at 115 Airport Road, in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Patricia Wilson at (903) 438-4380.

