Sulphur Springs: Brookshire’s To Host Two-day Blood Drive For Local Patients

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (Dec. 24, 2021) – There is a gift you can give this holiday that costs nothing but time and requires no added shipping. You save lives by ensuring hospital patients receive the transfusions they need during the holidays and every day when you give blood. Hospitals need all blood types for a safe and sufficient blood supply. When a person donates whole blood every two months, two or three times a year, there is seldom a blood shortage. Sadly, these donors are only a fraction of those eligible to give.

Blood donations tend to drop over the holidays. Help reverse this seasonal trend by donating blood and bringing another donor with you. Donors that donate blood with Carter BloodCare from Nov. 22, 2021, to Jan. 7, 2022, will be automatically entered in a random drawing for a 2021 Chevrolet Spark, courtesy of Classic Chevrolet Fleet and Commercial. To see the complete rules, visit carterbloodcare.org/cargiveaway.

Brookshire’s is hosting a blood drive from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, Thursday, Dec. 30 at 809 Gilmer St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Lanie Wright at (903) 571-9667.

Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation before arriving to give blood. People with and without COVID-19 vaccinations are both eligible to donate blood.

Carter BloodCare staff and unvaccinated donors must wear facial coverings at blood drives or donation centers, except when they take your temperature during screening or when eating and drinking after the donation. Vaccinated donors are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks. Carter BloodCare will comply with required mask mandates, as applicable.

Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can donate independently, and there is no upper age limit. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit CarterBloodCare.org.