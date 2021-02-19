Sulphur Springs Cancelations

The Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation Unmasked Virtual Gala and Auction is Postponed for now, and will not be held as planned tomorrow. The decision to postpone was made in light of weather hardships on the community. Find out more on the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation Facebook page.

The warming center set up at the Hopkins County Civic Center has been closed. The power has been restored to those occupants who were utilizing the facility.

Northeast Texas Farmer’s Co-op in Sulphur Springs has cancelled the annual Inventory set for tomorrow, and the Co-op will be open for business as usual.