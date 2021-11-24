Sulphur Springs Christmas Parade Friday, December 3

The Sulphur Springs Lions Club hosts their 15th Annual Christmas Light Parade, presented by Carriage House Manor, on Friday, Dec 3, at 7:00 pm. Your entry must have working Christmas lights. The parade will begin at Buford Park, down Connally Street to the square, north on Church Street, and west on Houston Street, ending at Gerald Prim Stadium. Pick up an entry form from any Lions Club member or at the Chamber of Commerce to register. Categories for judging the entries are Large Businesses, Small businesses, and Non-Profit Organizations/Churches. We must receive your registration by next Tuesday, Nov 30.