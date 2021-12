The Sulphur Springs Theater Department will host its annual Christmas production at 7:00 pm Saturday, Dec. 11. The play is entitled “The Most Amazing Christmas Play Series in the History of the World.” It’s a comedy featuring four short stories: “Clausarella,” “Santa vs. The Garden Gnomes,” “Revenge of the Gingerbread Boy,” and “Grandma Remembers Something.” Tickets are “pay what you can” and will be available at the door.