Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda 01.07.20

THE CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL JANUARY 7, 2020

7:00 P.M.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. Kevin Shepard, Housing and Infrastructure

School Choice Week Proclamation

Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues.

Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2762, an ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the Code of Ordinances by adding Article VII, entitled Curfew Hours for Minors.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1187, a resolution directing publication of notice of intention is issue combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation.

Discussion/action on Resolution 1188 amending authorized representatives of the City’s investment account with TexPool

Discussion/action on approval of land lease agreements at the old Thermo Mine/Luminant property and authorizing the city manager to execute said documents.

Discussion/action on board appointments to the Planning & Zoning

This item was previously tabled and we now have two resignations. Item will need a motion to be moved from the table.

Discussion/action regarding personnel-related specifically to matters affecting the office of the City Manager including performance review, employment terms, and other issues. The City Council may adjourn into executive session pursuant to Tex. Gov’t Code Ann. § 571.074 for deliberations regarding this agenda item.

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the regular City Council meeting minutes of December 3, 2018; the Special City Council Meeting of December 13, 2018; the Planning & Zoning meeting minutes of November 18, 2019; and the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals meeting minutes of November 19, 2019.

