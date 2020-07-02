Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda 07.07.20

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Public link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CxjG8pt3Cn8DDMgg0xr8g

The following items will be discussed:

Call to order.

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues.

Discussion/action on a motion to approve the Consent Agenda.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1197 establishing a Facility Reservation and Use Policy and designating certain facilities as facilities available for private use.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1198 approving 2020 Texas Capital Fund Downtown Revitalization Program (TxCDBG) Administrative

Services Selection.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1199 authorizing the establishment of a small business assistance program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors and public forum.

1

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the regular City Council meeting minutes of June 2, 2020; the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting minutes of May 18, 2020; the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals meeting minutes of May 19, 2020; the Economic Development Corporation meeting minutes of May 26, 2020; and the Special Economic Development meeting minutes of June 2, 2020.

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The Council follows a printed agenda for official action, however, following the conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit his request to the office of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting.