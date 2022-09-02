Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda 09.06.22

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

REGULAR MEETING OF THE

CITY COUNCIL

September 6, 2022

7:00 P.M.

An Executive Session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The following items will be discussed:

Reconvene into open session. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2809 approving an ordinance establishing and implementing a program to charge mitigation rates for costs incurred during the deployment of emergency and non-emergency services, equipment, and first responders by the Sulphur Springs Fire Department which were provided to non-residents of Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance 2810, an ordinance amending the 1982 Ordinance No. 889 relating to the definitions and authorized locations of Video Gaming Facilities, Premises, and Devices within the City of Sulphur Springs. Conduct a public hearing to meet state law requirements for the City of Sulphur Springs tax rate.

Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2811, the appropriations ordinance for the City of Sulphur Springs for fiscal year 2022-2023. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2812, setting the tax rate for the City of Sulphur Springs for fiscal year 2022 – 2023. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2813, setting the water rate. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2814, setting the sewer rate. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2815, setting the sanitation rate. Discussion/Action – First Reading of Ordinance No. 2816 – An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, amending Ordinance No. 2799, the master fee schedule for costs, fees and rates associated with permitting, utility services and other services provided by the City. Discussion action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2817, authorization of updated service credits. Discussion/action- First Reading of Ordinance No. 2818 – An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, amending Ordinance No. 2798, the 2021-2022 Annual Budget Ordinance. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1310, a resolution of the city council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, approving a negotiated settlement between the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy Corporation . Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1311, an annual review of the Investment Policy as required by the Public Funds Investment Act. Discussion/action on Sidewalk Committee appointments. 20. Discussion/action on Asset Forfeiture budget. Discussion/action on bids for bar screen at Wastewater Treatment Plant. Discussion/action for bids on chemicals to be used at the Water Treatment Plant, and Wastewater Treatment Plant. Discussion/action on the approval of an engagement letter with Vail & Park,

P.C. for Fiscal Year 2022 audit services, authorizing the City Manager to sign engagement letter

Discussion/action on approval of Economic Development Corporation Budget. Discussion/action on approval of the Plan of Work for the Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. Discussion/Action on motion amending land sale agreement with Ashoka Steel, Inc. Discussion/action on changes to personnel policy regarding: Longevity Pay, Certification Pay, and Insurance. Discussion/action on approving an agreement with EmergiFire, LLC, a Texas limited liability, third-party billing and accounts receivable management for municipalities or other governmental entities. Visitors and Public Forum. Adjourn.

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of 08/02/2022, the City Council Special Workshop meeting minutes of 08/02/2022 and 08/09/2022, the City Council Special meeting minutes on 08/23/2022; the Downtown Revitalization Board meeting minutes of 05/31/2022; the Planning and Zoning Meeting Minutes of 06/20/2022; the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals meeting minutes of 1/25/2022; the Economic Development Corporation regular meeting minutes of 08/01/2022; Economic Development Corporation special meeting minutes of 06/11/2022; and a 380 agreement for 506 Putman Street.

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The Council follows a printed agenda for official action, however, following the conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit his or her request to the office of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting.

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above, as authorized by Texas Government Code, §551.071 (Consultation with Attorney), §551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), §551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts and Donations); §551.074 (Personnel Matters, must be stated specifically with regard to position) §551.076 (Deliberations about security devices) and §551.087 (Economic Development).