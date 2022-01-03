Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda

An Executive Session is at 6:30 pm following Texas Government Code §551.071, Consultation with Attorney, Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.072, Real Property, and §551.087, Economic Development: D6, Inc. Project, Project Superman, and acquisition of property for storm drainage purposes.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

The council will discuss the following items.

1. Reconvene into open session.

2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

4. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents, and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues.

5. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

6. Discussion/Action on First Reading of Ordinance 2795 (ZC# 211201) on a request by John Heilman to rezone property located at 1381 W. Industrial identified as Lot 5, Block 215, Town: Sulphur Springs, consisting of approximately 0.97 acres from Heavy Commercial to Light Industrial.

7. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2796 (SS22-02) establishing a reinvestment zone for D6 Inc.

8. Discussion/action and public comment on Resolution No. 1284 authorizing the submission of a Community Development Block Grant CARES Act grant application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs

(TDHCA) for the Community Resiliency Program; and authorizing the City Manager to act as the City’s authorized representative in all matters about the City’s participation in the grant program.

9. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1285 approving Mike Pietsch, P.E. Consulting Services, to locate existing and future required fire stations based on the present City Limits of the City of Sulphur Springs.

10. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for the supply of concrete for the TPWD Pacific Park Grant Project.

11. Discussion/action on purchasing restroom from CXT Precast Concrete Products utilizing Sourcewell Contract No. 081721-CXT.

12 Discussion/action on approving four (4) agricultural license agreements at the old Thermo Mine/Luminant property and authorizing the city manager to execute said documents.

13. Discussion/action, if any, on Executive Session items.

14. Visitors and Public Forum.

15. Adjourn