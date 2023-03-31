Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda

April 4, 2023 7:00 pm
An Executive Session will be at 6:00 pm following Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551, Section 551.074, Personnel Matters, relating to the position of City Manager.
The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. They will discuss the following items.
- Reconvene.
- Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.
- Fair Housing Proclamation.
- The manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents, and claims for the month and a review of expenditures and revenues.
- Discussion/action on consent agenda
- Discussion/Action on public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2824 – An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, amending Ordinance No. 2816, the master fee schedule for costs, fees, and rates associated with permitting, utility services and other services provided by the City.
- Discussion/Action on public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2825 (AX-23-001) for Annexation of property owned by Oak National Development, LLC, consisting of 281.644 acres of land, more or less directly adjacent and west of the Stonebriar neighborhood, abuts the new section of Highway 11 West to the north and borders the KCS Railroad to the south and is located within the ETJ of Sulphur Springs, Texas.
- Discussion/Action public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2828 ZC# 230201 on a request by Oak National Development located on State Highway 11 W. to be zoned single family (SF-6) in response to a proposed annexation request for parcels R23108 and R29261 consisting of approximately 281.644 acres of land.
- Discussion/Action first reading of Ordinance No. 2829 rezoning Assurance Business Park from Light Commercial to Heavy Industrial
- Discussion/Action on Resolution No. 1347 for the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, to participate in the Texas Smart Buy Membership through the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Discussion/Action on sealed proposals for the purchase of 15 Yard Dump trucks
- 12. Discussion/Action, if any, on the executive session item
- Visitors and Public Forum.
- Adjourn.