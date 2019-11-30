Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda for 12.03.19

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL DECEMBER 3, 2019 7:00 P.M.

An Executive Session will be held at 6PM in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551.074, Personnel Matters specifically relating to the City Manager.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street.

The following items will be discussed:

Call to order.

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures, revenues, purchases, abatement orders, and a discussion of urban sprawl and development practices..

Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1184 to determine the City does not propose to annex property or territory that is required to be in an annexation plan or required to offer a development agreement.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1185 to set date, times, and a place for public hearings on a proposed annexation of certain property.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1186 appointment to the Hopkins County Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Discussion/action on a motion to allow JetTribe Core Watercraft Company to hold a jet ski watercraft exhibition event at Coleman Lake.

Discussion/action on board appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Discussion only regarding downtown parking.

Visitors and public forum.

Discussion/action on Executive Session item.