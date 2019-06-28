Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda for Monday, July 2, 2019

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

REGULAR MEETING OF THE

CITY COUNCIL

JULY 2, 2019

7:00 P.M.

AN EXECUTIVE SESSION WILL BE CONDUCTED AT 6:30 P.M. IN

ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, SECTION

551.071, CONSULTATION WITH ATTORNEY, REGARDING PENDING

OR CONTEMPLATED LITIGATION.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m.

on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The

following items will be discussed:

1. Reconvene into Open Session.

2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

4. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements,

wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and

a review of expenditures, revenues, purchases, and abatement orders.

5. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

6. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2746 amending Chapter 15 of the Sulphur Springs Municipal Code by

adding Article VII, Sections 15-301 – 15-308, to provide regulation of tire

businesses.

7. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2747, rezoning for

annexation of property generally referred to as Pioneer Business Park and

adjacent properties located on the west side of CMH Road between business

67 (Main) and I-30 Frontage Road consisting of 103.05 acres, from Agriculture

to Heavy Industrial.

8. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2748, rezoning for

annexation of property generally referred to as Heritage Business Park and

adjacent properties located east of Loop 301 on Heritage Parkway, north of the

railroad tracks, west of CR 3501 and south of CR 3502 consisting of 117.33

acres, from Agriculture to Heavy Industrial.

9. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2749 amending the fee

schedule for Community Development to comply with House Bill 852.

10. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2750, amending Zoning

Ordinance No. 2050, Article 2. Definitions, Section 2.200, to clarify the

definition of Travel Centers and Truck Stop Centers.

11. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1171, calling for a special election to be

held November 5, 2019, for the purpose of authorizing the Sulphur

Springs/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation to use the sales

and use tax including any amount previously collected for specific categories

of project that qualify under Section 4B of the Texas Development Corporation

Act, for the purposes of construction and maintenance of the Sulphur Springs

Parks Department facilities including the Sulphur Springs Parks Department

Pacific Park and the Sulphur Springs Parks Department Senior Citizens Center.

12. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1172, authorizing the City Manager to

execute all documents related to a federal grant project represented by TxDOT

for airport improvements.

13. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1173, authorizing the City Manager to

execute master agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management to finance and

manage the replacement of the City’s fleet.

14. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for Connally Street

excavation, stabilization, and concrete pavement.

15. Discussion/action on Executive Session item which may include Resolution

No. 1174.

16. Visitors and public forum.

17. Adjourn.