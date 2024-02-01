Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda For Tuesday February 6

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL

February 6, 2024

City Hall 201 N. Davis St

7:00 P.M.

An Executive Session will be held at 5:30 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development, Ashoka Steel.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday February 6, 2024. The following items will be discussed:

Reconvene. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

(a) Black History Month

Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda. Discussion/action public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2847 (ZC# 231101) for a rezone request by G.L. Turner for property located at 2117 Main St being further described as Lot PT 1, Block 122, Property ID Number R5698, containing approximately 5.192 acres from Light Commercial (LC) to Single Family (SF-6). Discussion/action on Ordinance No. 2851 amending the code of ordinances Chapter 5 Animal Control and Protection; amending section 5-7 Vaccination against rabies. Discussion/action on Ordinance No. 2852 repealing Ordinance No. 2762 and amending Chapter 15 of the City of Sulphur Springs Code of Ordinances by removing Article VII, Curfew Hours.

1

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1397 A Resolution of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, supporting the application of Fisher Pointe Apartments, LP and its affiliates, to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for the 2024 competitive 9% housing tax credit program, and approving a limited waiver of development and permit fees. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1399 approving the submission of a grant application to Office of the Governor – Homeland Security Division to purchase six (6) mobile radios to be used by the patrol and criminal investigation division. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1400 approving the submission of a grant application to Office of the Governor to purchase body cameras to be used by the patrol division. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1401 calling for a general election for City Council Places 1, 2, and 3, naming election judges, and setting dates for early voting. (La discusión/acción en la Resolucīon el numero 1401(S) pidiendo la elección coloca 1,2, y 3, llamando a jueces de elección, y poniendo fechas para la votación temprana.). Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1404, setting a public hearing under section 311.003 of the Texas Tax Code for the creation of Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 containing approximately 4.333 acres of land and being wholly located within the corporate limits of the City of Sulphur Springs. Public Hearing Tx Tax Code creation of Tax increment Reinvestment Zone #2. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1405, approval of Financial Management Policy – Procurement. Discussion/action on proposed amendments to existing 312 Tax Abatement Agreement and 380 Land Purchase Agreement between the City and Ashoka Steel. Discussion/Action on Resolution No. 1407 authorizing four way stop signage at the Como and College Street Intersection. Discussion on Racial Profiling Report submission to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Discussion/action on Mutual Dissolution of Wholesale Water Service Agreement (“Agreement”) between Martin Springs Water Supply Corporation (“Martin Springs”) and City of Sulphur Springs (“City”). Discussion/action on briefing the city council regarding the city’s preparations for

2

the approaching total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Discussion/Action on Authorization of the City Manager to execute a Community Facilities Contract for Edward Prom located at 638 Gilmer St known as the Lucky Donut Addition. Discussion/Action on authorizing the City Manager to submit a concurrence letter for additional match for the Thermo Road based on the Engineers Opinion of Probable Cost for the Public Works Grant Funding Project Number 08-79-05698. Discussion/action on executive session item, if any. Visitors and Public Forum. Adjourn.

CERTIFICATION

I hereby certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board of City Hall, City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, a place readily accessible to the general public at all times, by the 2nd day of February 2024, and remained posted for at least 72 continuous hours preceding the scheduled time of said meeting.

_________________________

Natalie Burling, City Secretary

3

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of 01/02/2024; City County Special Meeting Minutes of 01/16/2024; Planning and Zoning meeting minutes 12/18/2023; Economic Development Corporation meeting minutes of 11/27/2023; and a 380 agreement for 1516 Houston Street.

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The Council follows a printed agenda for official action, however, following the conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit his or her request to the office of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting.

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above, as authorized by Texas Government Code, §551.071 (Consultation with Attorney), §551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), §551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts

and Donations); §551.074 (Personnel Matters, must be stated specifically with regard to position) §551.076 (Deliberations about security devices) and §551.087 (Economic Development).

4