Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda Tuesday 02.04.20

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Call to Order

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and

Presentations, proclamations, and Black History Month

The antidote to Urban Sprawl

Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and

Discussion/action on Consent

Discussion/action on the first reading of Ordinance No. 2762, an ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the Code of Ordinances by adding Article VII, entitled Curfew Hours for

Discussion/action on the first reading of Ordinance No. 2763, annexing city-owned property formally referred to as the Luminant or Thermo Mine properties.

Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2764, authorizing the issuance and sale of City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2020; levying an annual ad valorem tax and providing for the security for and payment of said certificates; approving an official statement; providing an effective date; and enacting other provisions relating to the

Discussion/action on the first reading of Ordinance No. 2765, approving and authorizing the franchise agreement with Atmos Energy Corporation which provides natural gas to the City of Sulphur Springs,

Discussion/action on the annual reports regarding traffic stops and arrests.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1189, approving the submission of a grant application to the Office of the Governor – Homeland Security Division to purchase thermal imaging.

Discussion/action on Resolution 1190 and 1190(S) calling for

Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for Asbestos Abatement Services for 301 Oak

Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for Street Improvements Program (SIP)

Discussion/action on a motion to approve one (1) agricultural lease at the old Thermo Mine/Luminant property and authorizing the city manager to execute said documents with Mark

Visitors and public

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the regular City Council meeting minutes of January 7, 2020; the Special City Council Meeting minutes of January 7 and 9, 2020; the Downtown Revitalization Board meeting minutes of November 19, 2019; the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals Board meeting minutes of December 17, 2019; and the Economic Development Corporation meeting minutes of November 25, 2019.

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The Council follows a printed agenda for official action, however, following the conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit his request to the office of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting.

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above, as authorized by Texas Government Code , Section 551.071 (Consultation with Attorney), 551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property),

551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts and Donations); 551.074 (Personnel Matters, must be stated specifically with regard to position) 551.076 (Deliberations about security devices) and 551.087 (Economic Development).