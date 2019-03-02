Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda Tuesday 03.05.19

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. Texas History Month

Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures, revenues, purchases, and abatement orders.

Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2740 for annexation of Area 1, Pioneer Business Park and adjacent properties.

Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2741 for annexation of Area 2, Heritage Business Park and adjacent properties.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1166 approving a proposal by TBK Materials, LLC, to convert solid waste concrete into recycled millings by crushing to be used in street and infrastructure development, making findings support thereof, and authorizing the execution of same by City Manager.

Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2742, a budget amendment for Ordinance No. 2727, the 2018 – 2019 Annual Budget Ordinance.

Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for Cement Treatment of Subgrade for Sunset Street CDBG grant project.

10 Visitors and public forum.

Adjourn.

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the regular City Council meeting minutes of February 5, 2019; the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals meeting minutes of November 20, 2018; the Downtown Revitalization Board meeting minutes of January 22, 2019; and the Economic Development Corporation meeting minutes of January 28, 2019.

