Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda Tuesday, June 4 at 7:00

An Executive Session will be held at 6:00 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development: Thermo 2 and Thermo 3.

Reconvene. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. Swearing in of Councilman Jay Julian, Councilman Harold Nash Sr and Councilman Oscar Aguilar. Discussion/action on selection of Mayor. Discussion/action on selection of Mayor Pro Tem. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda. Discussion/action for public hearing on second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2857 approving a project plan and financing plan for Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two, City of Sulphur Springs; and providing an effective date. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1428, amending Resolution No. 1375 authorizing the City Manager to execute all documents related to a federal grant project represented by TxDOT Aviation Division for airport improvements and to send matching local funds as required.

Discussion/action Bid award for Thermo Road Project- EDA Project# 08-79- 05698. Discussion/action Community Facilities Contract for Stonewood Phase 1 being a request by SS Como Street Development, LLC for a plat containing 14.834 acres of the 26.424 acres of land consisting of 130 residential lots out of the 250 residential lots located at the NW corner of Como Street and Veterans Drive. Discussion/action on a motion to approve reclaimed water system feasibility study. Discussion/action on appointments to the City’s boards and commissions: Economic Development Corporation, Zoning Board of Adjustments, Airport Advisory Board, Sulphur River Municipal Water District, Library Board, Board of Tourism and Promotion, Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Planning and Zoning Commission, Ark-Tex Council of Governments, Downtown Revitalization Board, and the Revolving Loan Fund Committee. Discussion/action for purchase of Rebuild of Parkson Aqua Guard Self-Cleaning Bar Screen. Discussion/action on executive session item, if any. Visitors and Public Forum. Adjourn.

CERTIFICATION

I hereby certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board of City Hall, City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, a place readily accessible to the general public at all times and remained posted for at least 72 continuous hours preceding the scheduled time of said meeting.

_________________________

Natalie Burling, City Secretary

2

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of 05/07/2024; City Council Retreat Minutes of 05/15/204, City Council Special Meeting Minutes of 05/21/2024; EDC regular meeting minutes of 05/06/2024; and changing the 380 Agreement for 109 Rookson St from Resolution No. 1422 (already assigned) to 1424.

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The Council follows a printed agenda for official action, however, following the conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit his or her request to the office of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting.

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above, as authorized by Texas Government Code, §551.071 (Consultation with Attorney), §551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), §551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts

and Donations); §551.074 (Personnel Matters, must be stated specifically with regard to position) §551.076 (Deliberations about security devices) and §551.087 (Economic Development).

3