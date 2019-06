Sulphur Springs City Council Makes Appointments to Boards and Commissions

The Sulphur Springs City Council has made the following appointments to city boards and commissions.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

BUCK BOOKER

CRAIG ROBERTS

ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

JAY JULIAN

KEVIN MOHL

KYLE ROBINSON

ALTERNATES: JANET MARTIN

JAMES LITZLER

AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD

DR. CHARLES JONES

DAVID BAUCOM

SULPHUR RIVER MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT

BOB RUSSELL

LIBRARY BOARD

CAROL GEE

MICHELLE McGILL IVERY

BOARD OF TOURISM AND PROMOTION

DON FAUSETT

MEREDITH CADDELL

CONSTRUCTION BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AND APPEALS

BOBBY HARRIS

JOHN COOPER

JEFF REDDING

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

CHUCK SICKLES

TOMMY HARRISON

ARK-TEX COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

JOHN SELLERS

ERICA ARMSTRONG

JEFF SANDERSON

DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION BOARD

MIKE ELLIOTT

TYLER LAW

REVOLVING LOAN FUND COMMITTEE

JEFF FISHER

ERICA ARMSTRONG

JIMMY D. LUCAS

JOHN SELLERS

MARC MAXWELL