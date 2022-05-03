Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting 05.03.2022

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

REGULAR MEETINGS OF THE

CITY COUNCIL

May 3, 2022

7:00 p.m.

An Executive Session will be at 6:15 p.m. following Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney, §551.072, Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Negotiations: Project Superman.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with the discussion of the following items.

Reconvene into an open session. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. National Small Business Week 2022 Proclamation. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda. Discussion/action – First Reading of Ordinance No. 2797 – An ordinance of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, providing for a residential homestead property tax exemption; providing severability; providing repeal of conflicting provisions Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for the supply of water materials for College St. Phase 2 CIP Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for the supply of sewer materials for College St. Phase 2 CIP Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for the supply of water materials for Holiday Drive CIP1 Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for the supply of sewer materials for Holiday Dr. CIP Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for the supply of water materials for Alabama St. CIP Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for the supply of sewer materials for Alabama St. CIP Discussion/action on the assignment of Airport Ground Lease Agreements for Lots 1220-60A and 1220-60B Discussion/Action Preliminary Plat Case PPL#220401 is a request by James Webb of Oak National Development to conceptually plat 278.24 acres of land into 1,159 single-family lots with 11 common areas. Discussion/Action ZC# 220401 on a request by Jason and Jennifer Lacomfora to rezone property located at 1120 Church Street identified as Lot 6A, Blk: 402, Town: Sulphur Springs, consisting of approximately 1.54 acres from Multifamily to Heavy Commercial Discussion/action, if any, on Executive Session items. Visitors and Public Forum. Adjourn.

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of April 5, 2022; the Planning and Zoning meeting minutes of February 21, 2022; the Economic Development Corporation meeting minutes of March 28, 2022; and Downtown Revitalization Board meeting minutes of February 8, 2022, and March 29, 2022; and 380 Agreements for 226 Easy Street and 511 Church Street.

