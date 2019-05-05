Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting 05.07.19

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. National Nurse Motorcycle

Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures, revenues, purchases, and abatement orders.

Discussion/action on Consent Agenda. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2744, adoption of the ordinance, authorizing the issuance and sale of City of Sulphur Springs, Texas Limited Tax Note, Series 2019; to provide funds for the purpose of paying contractual obligations incurred to fund acquisition of equipment and vehicles for municipal departments, renovations of existing municipal buildings and for costs of issuance of the note; bearing interest at the rates hereinafter set forth; prescribing the form of the note, levying ad valorem taxes for the payment of principal and interest on the note; making certain other covenants of the City with respect to the note, the funds from which said note is to be paid and the projects to be funded with the note; authorizing execution of a paying agent/registrar agreement, a purchase agreement for the note and agreements for municipal advisory and bond counsel services; awarding sale of said note; providing an effective date; and enacting other provisions relating thereto. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2745 authorizing the issuance and sale of City of Sulphur Springs, Texas General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019, to provide funds for the purpose of refunding outstanding obligations of the City issued for various public improvements and for paying costs of issuance of the bonds; bearing interest at the rates hereinafter set forth; prescribing the form of bond; levying ad valorem taxes for the payment of principal and interest on the bonds; making certain other covenants of the City in reference to the bonds and the funds from which said bonds are to be paid; authorizing execution of a paying agent/registrar agreement, escrow agreement, bond purchase agreement and agreements for municipal advisory and bond counsel services; awarding sale of said bonds; providing an effective date; and enacting other provisions relating thereto. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1167 denying the Distribution Cost Recover Factor (“DCRF”) to increase Distribution Rates, authorizing the City of Sulphur Springs to join with the Steering Committee of Cities Served by Oncor (“OCSC”) to evaluate the filing, determine whether the filing complies with law, and if lawful, to determine what further strategy, including settlement, to pursue.

Discussion/action on existing tax abatement with Ocean Spray Cranberries.

Discussion/action on the hiring of an architectural firm to design and produce construction drawings for the H. W. Grays building in Pacific Park on the recommendation of selection committee after qualifications were reviewed and rated.

Visitors and public forum.