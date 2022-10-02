Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Agenda 10.04.22

An Executive Session will be 6:30 pm following Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The Council will discuss the following items:

Reconvene into an open session. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1314 finding that Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC’s (“ONCOR” or “Company”) application to change rates within the city should be denied Discussion/action on amending Police Department Asset Forfeiture Budget 2022-2023. Discussion/action on a Community Facilities Contract for Town BranchLiving, LLC (Reservoir to Craig Sewer Extension) Discussion/action on the executive item, if any. Visitors and Public Forum. Adjourn.

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of 09/06/2022, the City Council Special meeting minutes of 09/20/2022, the Downtown Revitalization Board meeting minutes of 08/09/2022; the Economic Development Corporation regular meeting minutes of 08/29/2022; and a 380 agreement for 623 Putman Street.

The City of Sulphur Springs will assist the hearing impaired if notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours before the scheduled meeting date so that we can make the appropriate arrangements.

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, meets regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 pm in the Municipal Building. The Council follows a printed agenda for official action. However, following the conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit their request to the office of the City Secretary by noon on Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting.

