Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Agenda June 1

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

An executive session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551, Section 551.087, Economic Development, Project Hold Fast and

Project Flourish.

01. Reconvene into open session.

02. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and Invocation.

03. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

04. Discussion/action on selection of Mayor.

05. Discussion/action on selection of Mayor Pro Tem.

06. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements,

wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month,

and a review of expenditures and revenues.

07. Discussion/action on consent agenda.

08. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2780, a rezoning request by owners Larry and Linda Evans for property

located at 1340 South Hillcrest from Single Family to Heavy Commercial.

09. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2781, a rezoning request by owner Chuck Sickles for property located at

1079 and 1085 Rockdale Road from Single Family to Heavy Commercial.

10. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1242 approving an application for a

Texas Department of Transportation 2021 Transportation Alternatives Set

Aside (TA) Project grant.

11. Discussion/action on a proposal by Toole Design Group to provide design

services for an area located west of downtown, with its organizing feature

being a linear open space with the town branch and lake/drainage retention

basin being key features.

12. Discussion/action on appointments to the City’s boards and commissions:

Economic Development Corporation, Zoning Board of Adjustments, Airport

Advisory Board, Sulphur River Municipal Water District, Library Board,

Board of Tourism and Promotion, Construction Board of Adjustments and

Appeals, Planning and Zoning Commission, Ark-Tex Council of

Governments, Downtown Revitalization Board, and the Revolving Loan

Fund Committee.

13. Discussion/action, if any, regarding Executive Session.

14. Visitors and public forum.

15. Adjourn.