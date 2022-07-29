Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

REGULAR MEETING OF THE

CITY COUNCIL

August 2, 2022

7:00 P.M.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The following items will be discussed:

Call to order. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. Discussion/Action on Consent Agenda. Discussion/Action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2806 – a reinvestment zone for D6. Discussion/Action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2807 – (ZC# 220601) on a request by Andrea and Malachi Sandoval to rezone property located at 1659 Arbala Rd. identified as Lot 1, Blk: 236, Town: Sulphur Springs. Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2808, an ordinance amending the 2003 Ordinance No. 2395 relating to participation by the city of Sulphur Springs, Texas in the Texas Enterprise Zone Program pursuant to the Texas enterprise zone act, chapter 2303, Texas government code; expanding the list of local incentives offered and nominating Ashoka steel mills, LLC to the office of the governor economic development & tourism (EDT) through the economic development bank as an enterprise project. Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2809 approving an ordinance establishing and implementing a program to charge mitigation rates for costs incurred during the deployment of emergency and non-emergency

services, equipment, and first responders by the Sulphur Springs Fire Department which were provided to non-residents of Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas.

Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance 2810, an ordinance amending the 1982 Ordinance No. 889 relating to the definitions and authorized locations of Video Gaming Facilities, Premises, and Devices within the City of Sulphur Springs. Discussion/Action on proposals and award of contract for reinsurance for the City of Sulphur Springs Employee Health Insurance Program. Discussion/Action on Resolution No. 1308 appointing directors and a chairman for the Board of Directors of City of Sulphur Springs Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone #1 and providing an effective date. Discussion/Action on approval for purchase of a Sutphen Rescue Pumper for City of Sulphur Springs Fire Department. Visitors and Public Forum. Adjourn.

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of July 5, 2022; and Economic Development Corporation meeting minutes of June 27, 2022; and a 380 agreement for 327 Magnolia Street. .

