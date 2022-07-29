Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Young Title Company Header
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS  

REGULAR MEETING OF THE 

CITY COUNCIL 

August 2, 2022 

7:00 P.M. 

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m.  on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The following items will be discussed: 

  1. Call to order. 
  2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. 
  3. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements,  municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of  expenditures and revenues. 
  4. Discussion/Action on Consent Agenda. 
  5. Discussion/Action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance  No. 2806 – a reinvestment zone for D6. 
  6. Discussion/Action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance  No. 2807 – (ZC# 220601) on a request by Andrea and Malachi Sandoval to  rezone property located at 1659 Arbala Rd. identified as Lot 1, Blk: 236, Town:  Sulphur Springs.  
  7. Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2808, an ordinance  amending the 2003 Ordinance No. 2395 relating to participation by the city of  Sulphur Springs, Texas in the Texas Enterprise Zone Program pursuant to the  Texas enterprise zone act, chapter 2303, Texas government code; expanding  the list of local incentives offered and nominating Ashoka steel mills, LLC to  the office of the governor economic development & tourism (EDT) through the  economic development bank as an enterprise project. 
  8. Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2809 approving an  ordinance establishing and implementing a program to charge mitigation rates  for costs incurred during the deployment of emergency and non-emergency 

services, equipment, and first responders by the Sulphur Springs Fire  Department which were provided to non-residents of Sulphur Springs, Hopkins  County, Texas. 

  1. Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance 2810, an ordinance amending  the 1982 Ordinance No. 889 relating to the definitions and authorized locations  of Video Gaming Facilities, Premises, and Devices within the City of Sulphur  Springs. 
  2. Discussion/Action on proposals and award of contract for reinsurance for the City of Sulphur Springs Employee Health Insurance Program. 
  3. Discussion/Action on Resolution No. 1308 appointing directors and a chairman  for the Board of Directors of City of Sulphur Springs Tax Increment Financing  Reinvestment Zone #1 and providing an effective date. 
  4. Discussion/Action on approval for purchase of a Sutphen Rescue Pumper for  City of Sulphur Springs Fire Department. 
  5. Visitors and Public Forum. 
  6. Adjourn.

Consent Agenda 

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of July 5,  2022; and Economic Development Corporation meeting minutes of June 27,  2022; and a 380 agreement for 327 Magnolia Street. . 

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if  notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting  date so that appropriate arrangements can be made. 

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the  first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The  Council follows a printed agenda for official action, however, following the  conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will  not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit  his or her request to the office of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the  Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting. 

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any  time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed  above, as authorized by Texas Government Code, §551.071 (Consultation  with Attorney), §551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), §551.073  (Deliberations about Gifts and Donations); §551.074 (Personnel Matters, must  be stated specifically with regard to position) §551.076 (Deliberations about  security devices) and §551.087 (Economic Development).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     