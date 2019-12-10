Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet Friday in Special Session

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS
SPECIAL MEETING OF THE
CITY COUNCIL
DECEMBER 13, 2019
12:00 P.M. (NOON)
A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 12:00 p.m.
(noon) on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis
Street.
The following items will be discussed:
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.
3. Discussion/action on appointment to one vacated position.
4. Discussion/action on acceptance of the resignations from Erica Armstrong
(Place 1), Jimmy D. Lucas (Place 2) and Jeff Sanderson (Place 5).
5. Discussion/action on selection of Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem to serve through
June 2020.
6. Adjourn.