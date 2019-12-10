Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet Friday in Special Session

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE

CITY COUNCIL

DECEMBER 13, 2019

12:00 P.M. (NOON)

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 12:00 p.m.

(noon) on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis

Street.

The following items will be discussed:

1. Call to order.

2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

3. Discussion/action on appointment to one vacated position.

4. Discussion/action on acceptance of the resignations from Erica Armstrong

(Place 1), Jimmy D. Lucas (Place 2) and Jeff Sanderson (Place 5).

5. Discussion/action on selection of Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem to serve through

June 2020.

6. Adjourn.