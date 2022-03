The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 12:00 p.m.

on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in the council chambers at City Hall.

The following items will be discussed:

1. Call to order.

2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

3. Discussion/action on purchase of backhoe from South Star JCB utilizing

Sourcewell Contract No. 040319-JCB.

4. Discussion action on accepting the fiscal year 2021 audit.

5. Adjourn