Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet In Special Session Tuesday 08.08.23

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at City Hall 201 N. Davis Street. The following items will be

discussed:

1. Call to order.

2. Pledge and invocation.

3. Discussions on proposed fiscal year 2023-2024 budget with Department Heads.

4. Discussion/action on motion to place adoption of the tax rate and the FY 2024 budget as

action items on the September 5, 2023 and September 21, 2023 City Council agenda and to

schedule a public hearing on the proposed property tax rate on September 5, 2023 at 7:00

p.m. and to schedule public hearing on the proposed budget on September 21, 2023 at

7:00 p.m.

5. Adjourn.