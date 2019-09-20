Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet In Special Session Tuesday 09.24-19

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE

CITY COUNCIL

SEPTEMBER 24, 2019

7:00 P.M.

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

1. Call to order.

2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

4. Conduct a Public Hearing regarding the scope and budget impact of the proposition for which an election will be conducted November 5, 2019.

Proposition A

Authorizing the Sulphur Springs Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation to use proceeds of its existing one half of one percent sales and use tax, including any amount previously collected and amounts to be collected in the future up to $200,000 per year for 20 years, for the purposes of construction and maintenance of specific categories of projects that qualify under Texas Local Government Code Annotated Section 505.152, including buildings, equipment, facilities and improvements required or suitable for use by the Sulphur Springs Parks Department at the Sulphur Springs Parks Department Pacific Park and the Sulphur Springs Parks Department Senior Activities Center, all as permitted by Texas Local Government Code Annotated Section 504.152.

5. Discussion/action on public hearing for final and second reading of Ordinance No. 2751, an ordinance amending the budget for fiscal year 2018 – 2019.

6. Discussion/action on public hearing on second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2752, the appropriations ordinance for the City of Sulphur Springs for

fiscal year 2019-2020.

7. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2753, setting the tax rate for the City of Sulphur Springs for fiscal year

2019 – 2020.

8. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2754, setting the sanitation rate for the City of Sulphur Springs for fiscal

year 2019 – 2020.

9. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2755, setting the water rate for the City of Sulphur Springs for fiscal year

2019 – 2020.

10. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2756, setting the sewer rate for the City of Sulphur Springs for fiscal year

2019 – 2020.

11. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2757, authorization of updated service credits.

12. Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance

No. 2758, adopting new gas rates for Atmos Mid-Tex pursuant to a settlement

between Atmos Cities Steering Committee (ACSC) and the Company to

resolve pending RRM rate filing.

13. Visitors and public forum.

14. Adjourn.