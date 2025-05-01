Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet May 6

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL

May 6, 2025 City Hall 201 N. Davis St

7:00 P.M.

An Executive Session will be held at 6:00 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and Deliberations Regarding Economic Development: Thermo 4,5,6,7 and 8 and Project Maverick.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday May 6, 2025. The following items will be discussed:

Reconvene. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. Nurses Proclamation Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda. Discuss/action public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2876 Terminating the Commercial Industrial Reinvestment Zone Number 2020- 01, City of Sulphur Springs, Texas and Designating the Reinvestment Zone known as the Sulphur Springs SSDC1 LLC Reinvestment Zone Number 25- 01 pursuant to the City’s Guidelines and Criteria under the Property Redevelopment and Tax Abatement Act, Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code. Discussion/action on the first reading of Ordinance No. 2877 for amending reappointment terms to boards and commissions. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2878 (ZC# 250401) on a request by Tony Flippin to rezone 1421 Airport Road. Lot W, Part of Lot 1 & Lot 2, Block 118 (Parcel ID#5672), from Single Family-6 to Light Commercial. Discussion/action on Master Agreement with Kimley Horn for Continuing Professional Services and Authorization for Individual Project Order Number 061338204. Discussion/action on bid award for Thermo Water and Sewer Bores. 11. Discussion/action on executive session item, if any. Visitors and Public Forum. Adjourn.

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the City Council Regular meeting minutes of 04/01/2025; City Council Special Meeting Minutes of March 25, 2025; City Council Special Meeting; EDC Regular Meeting Minutes of 03/24/2025; Planning and Zoning Board Meeting Minutes of 02/17/2025; Downtown Revitalization Board Meeting Minutes of 01/21/2025 and 04/01/2025; and 380 agreements for 825 North Davis Street, 901 and 905 Carter Street.

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The Council follows a printed agenda for official action, however, following the conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit his or her request to the office of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting.

