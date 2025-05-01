ETB Hiring Header
Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet May 6

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS   

REGULAR MEETING OF THE  CITY COUNCIL 

May 6, 2025  City Hall 201 N. Davis St 

7:00 P.M. 

An Executive Session will be held at 6:00 p.m. in accordance with Texas  Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and  Deliberations Regarding Economic Development: Thermo 4,5,6,7 and 8 and Project  Maverick

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on  Tuesday May 6, 2025. The following items will be discussed: 

  1. Reconvene. 
  2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. 
  3. Nurses Proclamation 
  4. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal  operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and  revenues. 
  5. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda. 
  6. Discuss/action public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance No.  2876 Terminating the Commercial Industrial Reinvestment Zone Number 2020- 01, City of Sulphur Springs, Texas and Designating the Reinvestment Zone  known as the Sulphur Springs SSDC1 LLC Reinvestment Zone Number 25- 01 pursuant to the City’s Guidelines and Criteria under the Property  Redevelopment and Tax Abatement Act, Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code. 
  7. Discussion/action on the first reading of Ordinance No. 2877 for amending  reappointment terms to boards and commissions. 
  8. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2878 (ZC# 250401) on a  request by Tony Flippin to rezone 1421 Airport Road. Lot W, Part of Lot 1 & Lot  2, Block 118 (Parcel ID#5672), from Single Family-6 to Light Commercial.
  9. Discussion/action on Master Agreement with Kimley Horn for Continuing  Professional Services and Authorization for Individual Project Order Number  061338204. 
  10. Discussion/action on bid award for Thermo Water and Sewer Bores.  11. Discussion/action on executive session item, if any. 
  11. Visitors and Public Forum. 
  12. Adjourn. 

Consent Agenda 

Consider for approval the City Council Regular meeting minutes of 04/01/2025; City  Council Special Meeting Minutes of March 25, 2025; City Council Special Meeting;  EDC Regular Meeting Minutes of 03/24/2025; Planning and Zoning Board Meeting  Minutes of 02/17/2025; Downtown Revitalization Board Meeting Minutes of  01/21/2025 and 04/01/2025; and 380 agreements for 825 North Davis Street, 901 and  905 Carter Street. 

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if notice  is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date so that  appropriate arrangements can be made. 

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the first  Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The Council follows  a printed agenda for official action, however, following the conclusion of the agenda,  anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action. Any  individual desiring official action should submit his or her request to the office of the  City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting.

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time  during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above, as  authorized by Texas Government Code, §551.071 (Consultation with Attorney),  §551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), §551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts  and Donations); §551.074 (Personnel Matters, must be stated specifically with regard  to position) §551.076 (Deliberations about security devices) and §551.087 (Economic Development).

 

