Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet Monday at 5:30 On 08.26.19

The Sulphur Springs City Council will hold a special meeting tonight at 5:30 for a public hearing on the tax rate. The city is proposing that that tax rate remains at 44 cents per hundred valuations. The city has proposed a $30.5 million budget. Citizens may ask questions or make comments about the tax rate and the budget during the meeting.

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE

CITY COUNCIL

AUGUST 26, 2019

5:30 P.M.

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 5:30 P.M. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

1. Call to order.

2. Conduct a Public Hearing for the proposed tax increase.

3. Adjourn.