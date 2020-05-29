" /> Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Tuesday (06.02.20) At 7:00 PM – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Access Financial Group
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Tuesday (06.02.20) At 7:00 PM

2 hours ago

The Sulphur Springs City Council will meet Tuesday, June 2 at 7:00 pm

 

An Executive Session will be held at 6:30 pm in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551.072, Deliberations regarding Real
Property.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

 

The following items will be discussed: 

  1.  Reconvene 
  2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 
  3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. 
  4. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents, and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. 
  5. Discussion/action on a motion to approve the Consent Agenda. 
  6. Discussion/action on a motion to approve Resolution NO. 1194 authorizing the City’s participation in the Office of Governor, Public Safety Office Criminal Justice Division Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program. 
  7. Discussion/action on a motion to approve the purchase of a new sewer truck. 
  8. Discussion/action on a motion to approve Resolution No. 1195 to select an architectural firm for the new Senior Citizens Building and authorizing the City Manager to execute said documents. 
  9. Discussion/action on approval of a fee schedule for the use of the City Council Chambers. 
  10. Discussion/action on Executive Session item. 
  11. Visitors and public forum

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     