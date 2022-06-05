Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet Tuesday 06.07.22

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

REGULAR MEETING OF THE

CITY COUNCIL

June 7, 2022

7:00 P.M.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The following items will be discussed:

Call Meeting to order. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

(a)Swearing in of Councilman Harrison and Councilman Spraggins

Discussion/Action on selection of Mayor. Discussion/Action on selection of Mayor Pro Tem. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. Discussion/Action on Consent Agenda. Discussion/Action – Second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2797 – An ordinance of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas providing for a residential homestead property tax exemption; providing for severability; providing for repeal of conflicting provisions. Discussion/Action- First Reading of Ordinance No. 2798 – An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, amending Ordinance No. 2783, the 2021-2022 Annual Budget Ordinance. Discussion/Action – First Reading of Ordinance No. 2799 – An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, amending Ordinance No. 2790, the master fee schedule for costs, fees and rates associated with permitting, utility services and other services provided by the City.

Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2800 ZC# 220401 on a request by Jason and Jennifer Lacomfora to rezone property located at 1120 Church Street identified as Lot 6A, Blk: 402, Town: Sulphur Springs consisting of approximately 1.54 acres from Multifamily to Heavy Commercial. Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2801 ZC# 220501 on a request by Hopkins County Holdings LLC. to rezone property located at 302 & 306 Magnolia Street identified as Lot 17A & 17B, Blk: 8, Town: Sulphur Springs consisting of approximately 0.66 acres from Light Industrial to Multifamily. Discussion/Action on First Reading of Ordinance No. 2802 (ZC# 220502) on a request by Hopkins County Hospital District to rezone property located at 525 Church Street identified as Lot 6B, Blk: 71, Town: Sulphur Springs consisting of approximately 0.49 acres from Multifamily to Professional Office. Discussion/Action on First Reading of Ordinance No. 2803 (ZC# 220503) on a request by Hopkins County Hospital District to rezone property located at 530 Davis Street identified as Lot 4, Blk: 71, Town: Sulphur Springs consisting of approximately 0.46 acres from SF-10 to Professional Office. Discussion/Action on First Reading of Ordinance No. 2804 (ZC# 220504) on a request by Libba Land Ltd to rezone a portion of property located at the NE corner of I-30 and Highway 19 identified as Lot 3B, Blk: 215, McDowell Addition consisting of approximately 12 acres out of the 24.73 acre parcel from Heavy Commercial to Light Industrial. Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2805 No.SS22-03 establishing a reinvestment zone for Ashoka Steel Mills. Discussion/Action on Resolution No. 1304 suspending the June 17, 2022 effective date of Oncor electric delivery company’s requested rate change to permit the city time to study the request and to establish reasonable rates; approving cooperation with the steering committee of cities served by Oncor to hire legal and consulting services and to negotiate with the company and direct any necessary litigation and appeals; finding that the meeting at which this resolution is passed is open to the public as required by law; requiring notice of this resolution to the company and legal counsel for the steering committee. Discussion/Action Plat Case PL#220501 (Ellis Crossing Phase I) being a request by EEE Development, LLC, to Plat 21.138 acres of land into

48 single family lots with 4 common areas. This is Phase One of a larger 62.41 acre subdivision Plat for Ellis Crossing Phase I.

Discussion/Action on Establishing an Advisory Sidewalk Committee. Discussion/Action on bids and award of contract for Sports Pavilion at Pacific Park. Discussion/Action on appointments to the City’s boards and commissions: Economic Development Corporation, Zoning Board of Adjustments, Airport Advisory Board, Sulphur River Municipal Water District, Library Board, Board of Tourism and Promotion, Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Planning and Zoning Commission, Ark-Tex Council of Governments, Downtown Revitalization Board, and the Revolving Loan Fund Committee. Visitors and Public Forum. Adjourn.

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of May 03, 2022; the City Council Retreat meeting minutes of May 17, 2022; the Planning and Zoning meeting minutes of April 18, 2022; the Economic Development Corporation meeting minutes of May 23, 2022; and the Downtown Revitalization Board meeting minutes of April 12, 2022 and May 10, 2022.

