Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet Tuesday 7.05.22

An Executive Session will be at 6:15 pm following Texas

Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with

Attorney, §551.072, Discussions about value or transfer of real property; §551.073

Discussions about a prospective gift or donation to City;

and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development projects Superman and Elephant.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. They will discuss the following items

4. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements,

municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of

expenditures and revenues.

5. Discussion/Action on Consent Agenda.

6. Discussion/Action on public hearing for a second and final reading of

Ordinance No. 2798 – An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, amending Ordinance No. 2783, the 2021-2022 Annual Budget Ordinance.

7. Discussion/Action on public hearing for a second and final reading of

Ordinance No. 2799 – An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, amending Ordinance No. 2790, the master fee schedule for costs, fees, and rates associated with permitting, utility services, and other services provided by the City.

8. Discussion/Action on public hearing for a second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2800 – ZC# 220401 on a request by Jason and Jennifer Lacomfora to rezone two properties located at 1120 Church Street identified as Lot 6A, Blk: 402, Town: Sulphur Springs consisting of approximately 1.54 acres from Multifamily to Heavy Commercial.

9. Discussion/Action on public hearing for a second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2801 – ZC# 220501 on a request by Hopkins County Holdings LLC. to rezone property located at 302 & 306 Magnolia Street identified as Lot 17A & 17B, Blk: 8, Town: Sulphur Springs consisting of approximately 0.66 acres from Light Industrial to Multifamily.

10. Discussion/Action on public hearing for a second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2802 – (ZC# 220502) on a request by Hopkins County Hospital District to rezone property located at 525 Church Street identified as Lot 6B, Blk: 71, Town: Sulphur Springs consists of approximately 0.49 acres from Multifamily to Professional Office.

11. Discussion/Action on public hearing for a second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2803 – (ZC# 220503) on a request by Hopkins County Hospital District to rezone property located at 530 Davis Street identified as Lot 4, Blk: 71, Town: Sulphur Springs consists of approximately 0.46 acres from SF-10 to Professional Office.

12. Discussion/Action on public hearing for a second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2804 – (ZC# 220504) on a request by Libba Land Ltd to rezone a portion of property located at the NE corner of I-30 and Highway 19 identified as Lot 3B, Blk: 215, McDowell Addition, consisting of approximately 12 acres out of the 24.73-acre parcel from Heavy Commercial to Light Industrial.

13. Discussion/Action on public hearing for a second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2805 – No.SS22-03, establishing a reinvestment zone for Ashoka Steel Mills.

14. Discussion/Action for the first reading of Ordinance No. 2806 – a reinvestment zone for D6.

15. Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2807 – (ZC# 220601) on a request by Andrea and Malachi Sandoval to rezone property located at 1659 Arbala Rd. identified as Lot 1, Blk: 236, Town: Sulphur Springs.

16. Discussion/Action on contract amendment for SIP 2022.

