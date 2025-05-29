Sulphur Springs City Council To Meet Tuesday at 7pm

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL

June 3, 2025

City Hall 201 N. Davis St

7:00 P.M.

An Executive Session will be held at 6:00 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and Deliberations Regarding Economic Development: Thermo 4,5,6,7 and 8 and Project Maverick; and §551.074 Personnel Matters specifically in regard to City Attorney.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 3, 2025. The following items will be discussed:

Reconvene . Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation . Presentations , proclamations , and announcements . a . Proclamations: 1 Adela Martinez 2 Juneteenth b . Swearing in of Councilman Tommy Harrison and Councilman Gary Spraggins.

Discussion/ action on selection of Mayor . Discussion/ action on selection of Mayor Pro Tem . Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations , accidents and claims for the month , and a review of expenditures and

revenues.

Discussion/action on Consent Agenda . Discussion/action on second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2877 for amending reappointment terms to boards and commissions.

Discussion/action on public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2878 (ZC# 250401) on a request by Tony Flippin to rezone 1421 Airport Road . Lot W , Part of Lot 1 & Lot 2 , Block 118 (Parcel ID #5672) , from Single Family – 6 to Light Commercial . Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1484 directing publication of notice of intention to issue combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation and declaring intent to reimburse prior expenditures.

Discussion/action on appointments to the City’s boards and commissions : Economic Development Corporation, Zoning Board of Adjustments, Airport Advisory Board, Sulphur River Municipal Water District, Library Board, Board of Tourism and Promotion, Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Planning and Zoning Commission, Ark-Tex Council of Governments, Downtown Revitalization Board, and the Revolving Loan Fund Committee.