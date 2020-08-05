Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Report To City Council – 08.05.20

COVID-19 RESPONSE
Not much has changed since the last meeting in terms of our response; however, we are seeing an increase in the numbers of new COVID cases.
GRAYS BUILDING
The Capital Construction Division is preparing the pad site for the Grays building. We have hired a construction manager. You will have bids for various contracts for foundation, structural, HVAC, roof, etc., on the September agenda. City staff will perform all dirt work, construct all sidewalks and on-street parking. Staff will also perform all plumbing and electrical work.
SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING
I expect to sign a contract for architectural services later this week.
BELLVIEW STREET
Atmos is still replacing their gas line on this project. I expected them to be done by now, but it hasn’t worked out that way. At this point I don’t feel comfortable estimating a completion date for Atmos.
MCCANN STREET – HOLIDAY DRIVE
We have decided to proceed with this
project, and staff is currently preparing to begin construction.
CONNALLY STREET
The construction is complete with the exception of a little sod being placed along the south sidewalk.
CLAIMS
We had 1 liability claim in July for a broken skateboard. Apparently a Parks and Recreation employee mowed over it.
We had 3 workers compensation claims in July. All 3 claims were from police officers. One was for a broken tooth. The other two were exposed to blood.
The city also submitted a $10,000 claim to our insurer for damages resulting from a lightning strike at the airport.
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES
Finance Director Lesa Smith will not give a year-to-date report of revenues and expenditures since she has previously presented the proposed budget including a year-end estimate of the current year’s budget.
Miscellaneous
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Conducted 21 building inspections, 25 electrical inspections, 19 plumbing inspections, 3 mechanical inspections and issued 23 building permits.
- Hosted a 23 team softball tournament.
- Shredded around Coleman and Peavine Lakes
- Made 4 extensive street repairs following utility repairs.
- Repaired 220 potholes.
- String-trimmed various ditches around town.
- Cleared a drainage flume at Austin Acres.
- Responded to 197 fire/rescue calls including 3 structure fires, 4 vehicle fires and a grass fire.
- Performed preventative maintenance on 78 fire hydrants.
- Checked out 2,595 items from the library plus 793 eBooks.
- Repaired scoreboards at Buford Park.
- Replaced security cameras on the plaza.
- Responded to 178 animal control calls.
- Achieved an animal adoption rate of 75%.
- Made 6 felony arrests in the special crimes unit.
- Responded to 38 accidents, wrote 425 traffic citations, made 45 arrests and recorded 66 offenses in the Patrol Division.
- Treated wastewater to a total suspended solids daily average of .57 mg/L.
- Repaired 6 water main breaks.
- Replaced 9 water meters.
- Unstopped 15 sewer mains.
- Repaired 5 sewer mains.
- Washed 75,000 feet of sewer mains.
- Flushed 36 dead end water mains.
- Treated 183 million gallons of potable water.
- Sold 2,942 gallons of AvGas and 4,495 gallons of JetA fuel.