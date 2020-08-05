Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Report To City Council – 08.05.20

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Not much has changed since the last meeting in terms of our response; however, we are seeing an increase in the numbers of new COVID cases.

GRAYS BUILDING

The Capital Construction Division is preparing the pad site for the Grays building. We have hired a construction manager. You will have bids for various contracts for foundation, structural, HVAC, roof, etc., on the September agenda. City staff will perform all dirt work, construct all sidewalks and on-street parking. Staff will also perform all plumbing and electrical work.

SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING

I expect to sign a contract for architectural services later this week.

BELLVIEW STREET

Atmos is still replacing their gas line on this project. I expected them to be done by now, but it hasn’t worked out that way. At this point I don’t feel comfortable estimating a completion date for Atmos.

MCCANN STREET – HOLIDAY DRIVE

We have decided to proceed with this

project, and staff is currently preparing to begin construction.

CONNALLY STREET

The construction is complete with the exception of a little sod being placed along the south sidewalk.

CLAIMS

We had 1 liability claim in July for a broken skateboard. Apparently a Parks and Recreation employee mowed over it.

We had 3 workers compensation claims in July. All 3 claims were from police officers. One was for a broken tooth. The other two were exposed to blood.

The city also submitted a $10,000 claim to our insurer for damages resulting from a lightning strike at the airport.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES

Finance Director Lesa Smith will not give a year-to-date report of revenues and expenditures since she has previously presented the proposed budget including a year-end estimate of the current year’s budget.

Miscellaneous

Elsewhere around the city, employees:

