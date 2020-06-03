Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Report To City Council

COVID-19 RESPONSE –

Most City Offices have reopened. Police Department, Fire Department, Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant remain closed. The Municipal Library has partially reopened.

Police and Fire continue to implement new procedures for dealing with persons suspected of COVID-19.

Police and Fire employees still have their temperature taken when arriving at work.

Department Heads, the City Manager and the Mayor meet each week (virtually) to coordinate our efforts.

Mayor, City Manager, Police Chief and Fire Chief attend weekly EOC briefings.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – The Wastewater Treatment Plant is finally completed. It is a few months late, but it is $256,000 under budget. We had several change orders during construction, but most reduced the cost of the project rather than increase it. Congratulations to Utilities Director James Jordan for a job well done!

GRAYS BUILDING – Staff is still fine tuning the specifications for this project in an effort to keep costs down and quality up. We are leaning toward utilizing the construction manager method of construction.

BELLVIEW STREET – Atmos is still replacing their gas line on this project. I don’t expect Atmos to be finished for 60 days.

MCCANN STREET – HOLIDAY DRIVE – We still haven’t done much on these two streets since we are still trying to understand the extend of the economic impact of COVID.

CONNALLY STREET – Construction continues on the sidewalk on the south side of Connally Street. The Capital Construction Division poured 102 cubic yards of concrete on Connally Street in May.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM –The Street Improvement Program (SIP) is in full swing. Below is a list of the streets to be paved this year. The streets that were completed in May have been struck through. I expect the remainder to be completed in June. The SIP is funded by a combination of General Fund revenues and the Street Maintenance Fee on the water bill. Streets funded by the Street Maintenance fee are highlighted in yellow.

Street Between Length Asphalt Repair Various soft spot repairs 1000 Barbara Tate to Camp 649 Cedar Springs Hollie and Cedar Spring s 3364 CMH Rd. Hwy 67 to I-30 2535 Debord Park to Cemetery 570 Graham Gilmer to Oak 338 Harred Alabama to College 470 Lake Shore Jill to Lewis 1362 Linda Fisher to Gilmer 1410 Longino Middle to Park 1452 Lou and Jonas 2650 Middle Jackson to Church 1140 Mockingbird Shannon to Posey 3560 Myndi Helm to dead-end 898 Nicholson Locust to Moore 1072 Oak Grove Jefferson to End 702 Park Cir. Bill Bradford to all 1563 Plano/Pampa Texas to Brinker 1362 Rosemont Jefferson to Houston 1072 Seventh RR to Park 1584

CLAIMS – We had 2 minor worker’s compensation claims in May. Both claims were minor. One was in the Police Department, and the other was in the Fire Department.

We received 2 liability claims in May. One person injured her knee in Buford Park. That claim was denied by TML. Another person is claiming the vibrations from a house demolition performed by the city caused their floor to buckle. That claim has also been submitted to TML.

Another citizen reported damages from a sewer overflow, and they were paid $1,670 for damages by TML.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will give a yearto-date report of revenues and expenditures.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: