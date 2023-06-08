Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation or liability claims in May.
SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – We completed the foundation, and the project should go vertical soon.
PACIFIC PARK – The sports pavilion construction is rapidly progressing. The basic structure is complete. The contractor is installing lights now. Soon crews will install the pergola on the east side of the pavilion. Then they establish the basketball goals and paint the floors. We will demolish the old basketball courts, grade the park’s interior, and install irrigation and sod when the pavilion is complete.
COLLEGE STREET – College Street is open down to Patton Street. Water and sewer construction is now complete on Rooon Street. We are currently installing water and sewer from Rookson to Como. Crews completed Rookson Street today.
STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) –
Following is a preliminary list of streets up for repaving in 2023. Later the agenda will be to approve the asphalt paving bid for the SIP. Expect this list to be updated and finalized.
|Street
|Between
|Length
|League
|soft spot repairs
Azalea to Cul de Sac
|500
|Woodcrest
|898
|Mulberry
|Woodlawn to RR
|530
|Lemon
|Bill Bradford to Spence
|1199
|Milligan
|Church to Davis
|549
|Rockdale
|Shannon to Hillcrest
|3749
|Robertson
|Davis to Texas
|1199
|Houston
|Hillcrest to League
|4800
|Putman
|Jackson to Carter
|1400
|Texas
|Shannon to Arbala
|1901
|Spence
|Fisher to Davis
|476
|Spence
|Gilmer to Ardis-end
|850
|Spring
|Gilmer to Magnolia
|808
|Peach
|Texas to Brinker
|570
|Craig
|Booker to Main
|2170
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the report on revenues and expenditures.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- We repaired 321 potholes.
- We cleaned out storm drain catch basins.
- We assisted with 57 activities for seniors.
- We replaced downtown banners.
- We made numerous irrigation repairs and adjustments in the parks and downtown.
- We hosted two softballs and one baseball tournament.
- We responded to 200 animal control calls while achieving an 87% adoption rate.
- We made two felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.
- We responded to 2,158 calls for police.
- Responded to 31 accidents, issued 521 traffic citations, recorded 44 offenses, and made 54 arrests in the patrol division.
- We responded to 231 fire/rescue calls, including three structure and nine grass fires.
- We performed preventative maintenance on 74 fire hydrants.
- We performed 20 fire inspections.
- We hosted a Classic Jet Aircraft Association (CJAA) training event with 12 jets and 35 people attending.
- We sold 22,112 gallons of JetA fuel and 4,635 gallons of AvGas.
- We checked out 3,455 items from the library, plus 673 eBooks.
- We conducted 46 building inspections, 34 electrical inspections, 21 plumbing inspections, and four mechanical inspections.
- We issued 28 building permits and 61 trade permits.
- Crews turned on the splash pads.
- We repaired runway lights.
- We upgraded downtown streetlights to LED.
- We performed preventative maintenance on numerous items at the water and wastewater treatment plants.
- We hauled 895 tons of sludge to the landfill.
- Crews repaired six water main ruptures.
- We replaced 22 water meters.
- Unstopped 18 sewer mains.
- We flushed 38 dead-end water mains.
- Operated Cooper Lake pumps on a generator overnight due to a power failure.