Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation or liability claims in May.

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – We completed the foundation, and the project should go vertical soon.

PACIFIC PARK – The sports pavilion construction is rapidly progressing. The basic structure is complete. The contractor is installing lights now. Soon crews will install the pergola on the east side of the pavilion. Then they establish the basketball goals and paint the floors. We will demolish the old basketball courts, grade the park’s interior, and install irrigation and sod when the pavilion is complete.

COLLEGE STREET – College Street is open down to Patton Street. Water and sewer construction is now complete on Rooon Street. We are currently installing water and sewer from Rookson to Como. Crews completed Rookson Street today.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) –

Following is a preliminary list of streets up for repaving in 2023. Later the agenda will be to approve the asphalt paving bid for the SIP. Expect this list to be updated and finalized.

Street Between Length League soft spot repairs Azalea to Cul de Sac 500 Woodcrest 898 Mulberry Woodlawn to RR 530 Lemon Bill Bradford to Spence 1199 Milligan Church to Davis 549 Rockdale Shannon to Hillcrest 3749 Robertson Davis to Texas 1199 Houston Hillcrest to League 4800 Putman Jackson to Carter 1400 Texas Shannon to Arbala 1901 Spence Fisher to Davis 476 Spence Gilmer to Ardis-end 850 Spring Gilmer to Magnolia 808 Peach Texas to Brinker 570 Craig Booker to Main 2170

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the report on revenues and expenditures.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: