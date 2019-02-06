Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

CROSSTOWN TRAIL – Construction continues on the Hopkins County Civic Center grounds and Peavine Pinion Pond. In January the Capital Construction Division poured more concrete, installed bike racks and trash cans, laid sod to prevent erosion, installed a water fountain and planted trees.
SUNSET STREET – Work should begin on this street next week. Sunset is funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture. The project will include a new concrete street including curb & gutter, a new sewer main and a new water main.
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – Phase 2 is well under way. All of the concrete has been poured for the two new aeration basins. Next they will be fitted with all of the diffused air piping and then connected to 3 massive blowers that have already been installed. Once these basins are operational, the existing basins will be taken offline and they will be refitted with diffused aeration just like basins 1 & 2. Once all of this is completed our aeration capacity will be greatly enhanced. This is the heart of our wastewater treatment process.
CONNALLY STREET – Work began on Connally Street this month. The Capital Construction Division Installed 307’ of sewer main including 2 manholes and 5 service lines. This project will take 9 months to a year to complete.
SUBSTANDARD STRUCTURES – The owner of the building at 200 Gilmer Street previously complied with the city council’s order to abate the dangerous condition of the east wall. She has decided to repair the wall, and she has hired RBC Construction to perform the work. RBC expects to begin in a month. We have given the owner until March 13 to obtain a building permit and until May 01 to finish the job to avoid future council action.
CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims or liability claims in January.
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will give a year-to-date report of revenues and expenditures.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Responded to an unusually high number of fire/rescue calls…215.
- Conducted 48 fire inspections, and reviewed 48 pre-fire plans.
- Responded to 1 structure fire, 1 vehicle fire and 3 grass fires.
- Performed preventative maintenance on 60 fire hydrants.
- Made 4 extensive street repairs following utility repairs.
- Repaired 747 potholes.
- Replaced 47 stop signs, 17 no parking signs, 8 speed limit signs, 9 one-way signs, 6 school zone signs and 1 no thru truck sign.
- Removed Christmas decorations downtown.
- Replaced 130’ of curb and gutter on Elm Street.
- Replaced 165’ of curb and gutter on Pipeline Road.
- Checked out 2,964 items and an additional 788 e-books at the library.
- Placed 200 cubic yards of munch at Kids Kingdom.
- Painted the caboose.
- Refurbished all of the wooden picnic tables in the parks.
- Conducted 26 building inspections, 36 electrical inspections, 31 plumbing inspections, 9 mechanical inspections, and issued 23 building permits.
- Added lighting to Coleman Park batting cages.
- Replaced lighting at the airport and the animal shelter, and performed preventative maintenance on the generator at Coleman Park.
- Replaced chlorine feed lines at the wastewater treatment plant.
- Achieved a daily average total suspended solids count of 1.31 mg/L at the wastewater treatment plant.
- Repaired 2 water main breaks and replaced 10 water meters.
- Unstopped 42 sewer mains.
- Repaired 15 sewer mains.
- Washed 70,000’ of sewer mains.
- Opened the Lake Sulphur Springs flood gates due to heavy rainfall.
- Flushed 35 dead-end water mains.
- Treated 125 million gallons of potable water.
- Responded to 179 animal control calls while achieving an adoption rate of 24%
- Made 15 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.
- Made 98 arrests, recorded 63 offenses, responded to 30 accidents and wrote 404 citations in the Patrol Division.
- Updated the Emergency Preparedness Plan.