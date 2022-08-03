Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers compensation claims in July. We had one  minor liability claim in July. 

SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING – The contract with Texas Department of Housing  and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is not ready for signature yet. I had expected to sign  the contract in June, but we have gotten word that it may still be a few months. 

PACIFIC PARK – The Parks and Recreation Department has begun installing an  irrigation system in the park. 

XLNT Construction should begin construction on the basketball pavilion soon. They  expect to be finished by October. 

COLLEGE STREET – Highway 19 Construction has poured the concrete street and  sidewalks from the plaza to the rail spur. The next segment is from the rail spur to Patton  Street. 

ONCOR RATE INCREASE – Oncor has filed their rate case. The Steering Committee  of Cities Served by Oncor is performing an evaluation of the rate case now. 

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director/Assistant City Manager Lesa  Smith will not present a report on revenues and expenditures as she has been deep in the  budget this month. 

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Texana Land and Asphalt has resumed  paving the streets on our SIP list. They are on California Street Now.

 

2022 SIP
Street  Between  Length 
Jackson  Middle to College  2480
Kasie  Tate to Camp  681
Lee  Davis to League  3099
Fore  Main to Connally  1070
Forrest Ln  Bell to Barbara  1119
Garrison  Main to Connally  940
Glover  Davis to Church  348
Houston  Hillcrest to League  4800
Commercial Serv.  various repair  442
Como  College to RR  3317
Dabbs  Gilmer to Davis  401
Drexel  Broadway to Mockingbird  1441
Fisher  Spence to Lee  1500
Ardis  Spence to Beckham  1880
Azalea  Hillcrest to Main  3648
Bonner  Church to Davis  539
Brinker  Beasley to dead-end  2629
California  Church to Seventh  1520
Charles  College to Lakeshore  998
Lee (2021)  Davis to Broadway  1901
League (2021)  Bellview to Pampa  3131
Total Linear Feet 37,884 
Total Miles  7.18
Total Cost  $ 2,012,318.00 
Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate  $ 1,072,668.00 
Estimated Street Maintenance Fee Funds Available (Fund Balance Plus  Budgeted Revenue)  $ 1,049,101.81 
Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a  transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.

 

Elsewhere around the city, employees: 

  • Performed preventative maintenance on elevator and air conditioning units at city  hall. 
  • Performed preventative maintenance on several items at the wastewater treatment  plant.
  • Treated wastewater effluent to a daily average total suspended solids reading of  0.46 mg/L…OUTSTANDING! 
  • Hauled 203 tons of sludge to the landfill. 
  • Repaired 33 water main ruptures
  • Replaced 8 water meters. 
  • Unstopped 9 sewer mains. 
  • Repaired 3 sewer mains. 
  • Washed 85,ooo feet of sewer mains. 
  • Treated 204 million gallons of potable water. 
  • Flushed 39 dead-end water mains. 
  • Performed preventative maintenance on several items at the water treatment plant. Conducted 19 building inspections, 7 electrical inspections, 10 plumbing  inspections, 1 mechanical inspection and issued 17 building permits. Hosted one baseball tournament and 3 softball tournaments. 
  • Prepared Coleman Lake for Jet Tribe event. 
  • Replaced all swings at Kids Kingdom. 
  • Responded to 178 animal control calls and achieved a 62% adoption rate. Made 2 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit. 
  • Responded to 29 accidents, wrote 610 citations, recorded 33 offenses and made 62  arrests in the Patrol Division. 
  • Sold 6,141 gallons of AvGas and 13,213 gallons of JetA fuel. 
  • Accommodated 1,561 operations (take offs of landings) at the Municipal Airport. Responded to 304 calls at the Fire Department including 4 structure fires, 4  vehicle fires and 5 grass fires. 
  • Performed preventative maintenance on 78 fire hydrants. 
  • Repaired 169 potholes. 
  • Replaced 2 STOP signs and 3 street signs. 
  • Hauled Street Sweeping spoils to the landfill. 
  • Demolished and removed house on Jefferson to make way for drainage  improvements. 
  • Checked out 4,087 items from the Library plus 800 eBooks.

 

 

