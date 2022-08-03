Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers compensation claims in July. We had one minor liability claim in July.

SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING – The contract with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is not ready for signature yet. I had expected to sign the contract in June, but we have gotten word that it may still be a few months.

PACIFIC PARK – The Parks and Recreation Department has begun installing an irrigation system in the park.

XLNT Construction should begin construction on the basketball pavilion soon. They expect to be finished by October.

COLLEGE STREET – Highway 19 Construction has poured the concrete street and sidewalks from the plaza to the rail spur. The next segment is from the rail spur to Patton Street.

ONCOR RATE INCREASE – Oncor has filed their rate case. The Steering Committee of Cities Served by Oncor is performing an evaluation of the rate case now.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director/Assistant City Manager Lesa Smith will not present a report on revenues and expenditures as she has been deep in the budget this month.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Texana Land and Asphalt has resumed paving the streets on our SIP list. They are on California Street Now.

2022 SIP Street Between Length Jackson Middle to College 2480 Kasie Tate to Camp 681 Lee Davis to League 3099 Fore Main to Connally 1070 Forrest Ln Bell to Barbara 1119 Garrison Main to Connally 940 Glover Davis to Church 348 Houston Hillcrest to League 4800 Commercial Serv. various repair 442 Como College to RR 3317 Dabbs Gilmer to Davis 401 Drexel Broadway to Mockingbird 1441 Fisher Spence to Lee 1500 Ardis Spence to Beckham 1880 Azalea Hillcrest to Main 3648 Bonner Church to Davis 539 Brinker Beasley to dead-end 2629 California Church to Seventh 1520 Charles College to Lakeshore 998 Lee (2021) Davis to Broadway 1901 League (2021) Bellview to Pampa 3131 Total Linear Feet 37,884 Total Miles 7.18 Total Cost $ 2,012,318.00 Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate $ 1,072,668.00 Estimated Street Maintenance Fee Funds Available (Fund Balance Plus Budgeted Revenue) $ 1,049,101.81 Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: